Seven prisoners charged with escaping custody -3 jailed for one year

SEVEN of thirteen prison escapees who were recaptured by the Joint Services after ‘digging’ their way to freedom from the Lusignan holding facility, were charged on Wednesday with escaping from lawful custody.

Between July 23 and the wee hours of July 24 the fugitives, burrowed their way out of the holding area via a 5 ft. deep tunnel next to the fence at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara. According to the police, three of the prisoners were recaptured at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) while two were recaptured at Stabroek Market in Georgetown.

The recaptured prisoners, Odel Roberts, Jamal Forde, Rayon Jones, Winston Long, Teshawn McKenzie, Jason Howard and Jamal Joseph, all appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, charged separately.

Jamal Forde, Winston Long and Jamal Joseph confessed to the offence and were each sentenced to one year imprisonment. Meanwhile, Teshawn McKenzie, Ryan Jones, Jason Howard and Odel Roberts pleaded not guilty and were remanded until August 11.

Meanwhile, the five Lusignan escapees who are still on the run are: Shawn Harris, Paul Goriah, Clive Forde, Kerry Cromwell and Pascal Smith. The four Georgetown Prison escapees who are still on the run are: Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”, Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyk.

Recaptured 24-year-old Jason Howard also called ‘Smelly,’ is accused of a horrific double murder, attempted murder, and a string of armed robberies. He was considered to be the most dangerous of the escapees. Jamal Forde, 22, of Car Wash Bay, Bel Air, Georgetown, was charged with the May, 2015 murder of Sophia businessman Shawn Anys, who was slain during the course of a robbery.

Odel Roberts, 22, called ‘Gully,’ of 124 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, was charged with the murder of businessman, Shawn Anys.

Winston Long was in June this year charged for allegedly assaulting Constable Derwayne Eastman on November 26, 2016, at High Street, Georgetown.

Teshawn McKenzie is on remand for armed robbery.

Jamal Joseph is on remand for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Rayon Jonas of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown was placed before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman in the aftermath of an alleged row over drugs. Jonas sustained severe chops to his right arm after allegedly firing gunshots at one Colin Daly who was also charged with inflicting injury to Jonas.