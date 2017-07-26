Regional Under-15 wins for Jamaica, Barbados and Leewards

… Guyana knocked over for 51

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Jamaica stunned reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago while hosts Barbados produced a sterling fightback to deny Windward Islands in the opening round of the Regional Under-15 Championship here yesterday.

Playing at Rubis Sports Club in Brighton on the fringe of the capital, the Jamaicans thrashed T&T by 43 runs while at the Weymouth Sports Club, Barbados got the better of the Windwards by four wickets in a tense contest.

In the other game at North Stars, Leeward Islands also made a winning start when they beat Guyana by 36 runs.

It was Jamaica, however, who made the headlines. Sent in, they were dismissed for 120 off 44.2 overs with Brandon English scoring 25 and Nicholas Lewin getting 20.

They looked to be marching towards a larger total at 117 for six in the 43rd over but dramatically lost their last four wickets for three runs in the space of 12 deliveries.

Aneil Pitiram finished with three for 24 while Darren Samlal (2-14) and Chadeon Raymond (2-15) were the other wicket-takers.

In reply, T&T were bundled out for 77 in the 41st over with only opener Aaron Bankay showing any enterprise with 24.

They were tottering on four for two in the fourth over, recovered to reach 37 without further loss but then surrendered their last eight wickets for just 40 runs.

Rajiv Redhi (2-9), Brandon English (2-13) and Andel Gordon (2-22) all finished with two wickets each.

Barbados, meanwhile, needed superb fighting knocks from Jakeem Forde and Tremaine Dowrich to chase down 104 and also make a winning start to their campaign.

The hosts looked beaten at 24 for six in the 13th over but Forde struck an unbeaten 30 and Dowrich, an unbeaten 25, in an unbroken 80-run, seventh-wicket partnership, to rescue the innings.

Jedd Joseph (2-12) and Tyran Theodore (2-12) were the best bowlers with two wickets apiece.

Earlier, the Windwards were dismissed for 103 off their 50 overs after opting to bat, with Joseph top-scoring with 20.

A 43-run, seventh-wicket stand between Joseph and captain Keygan Arnold (16) lifted the Windwards to 90 for seven but they lost their last four wickets for a mere 13 runs.

Jordan Knight (2-9), Jacob Bethell (2-12) and Forde (2-12) were the wicket-takers wickets.

The Leewards were good enough to get the better of Guyana despite failing to impress with the bat.

Opting for first knock, Jaivani Carthy’s 24 lifted them to 87 all out in the 39th over as Gaurav Ramesh (3-12) and Romel Retemiah (3-16) each wrecked the innings with three wickets apiece.

Kenny Sutton then grabbed four wickets for three runs and Rasheed Henry four for 12 as Guyana were knocked over for 51 off 15 overs.