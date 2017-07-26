Raghunandan to head Berbice Chess Association

IN an effort to spread the sport of chess and at the same time ensure that the sport is properly managed, the Berbice Chess Association was officially launched recently.

The association is headed by president and founder Krishnanand Raghunandan, who is currently the assistant secretary of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) and member of the Regional Education Committee in Region Six.

The executive comprises Steve Leung (vice-president), Jaysheer Carpen (secretary), Dane Grimmond (treasurer), and Executive Committee Members Kriskal, Winston Profitt and Walter Singh.

Raghunandan in brief remarks said that the association will definitely spread the sport across Berbice.

“Although it was formed in East Berbice the Association is also open to persons on the West Coast of Berbice who play the game,” he said.

He added, “They just have to contact us and they can expect to be incorporated into the Association.”

Also present at the officially launching were vice-president of the Guyana Chess Federation, Frankie Farley, and Mr Errol Tiwari, veteran chess player and columnist for the Sunday Stabroek.

Farley performed the official duties of declaring the Berbice Chess Association as being duly formed and announced the names of the executive.