Prison escapee Kendall Skeete captured at Linden

Another prison escapee has been recaptured by the authorities.

Prison escapee, Kendall Skeete was recaptured around 11:15hrs today , Wednesday at the Wisroc Housing Scheme , at Wismar Linden the police reported.

As a result eight prisoners have been recaptured following Sunday night incident in which thirteen prisoners escape from the pasture within the perimeter Lusignan prison.

The Guyana Police Force in a press release on Tuesday also appealed to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Those who remain on the run are: Clive Forde known as “El Sinkie”, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris known as “Shawny”, Pascal Smith, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant known as “Royden Williams and Smallie”, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck known as “Malcolm Gordon” and Cobena Stephens known as “OJ”.

Durant, Hopkinson, Varswyck and Stephens had escaped from the Georgetown Prison on July 9, following a fire which destroyed most of the prison buildings and which subsequently led to the relocation of the prisoners to the Lusignan pasture on the East Coast of Demerara.