Prison escapee captured in Linden house

ANOTHER prison escapee has been recaptured by the authorities.

Kendall Skeete was recaptured around 11:15hrs on Wednesday at the Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, the police reported. According to police sources, ‘E’ Division ranks acted on information and captured Skeete, who was at the time hiding out at a resident’s house.

He told officers that he journeyed to Linden via a hire car and that he just wanted to see his family. The Guyana Chronicle understands that no force was used to recapture Skeete, who is cooperating with the police.

The father of seven was remanded to prison for murder and subsequently escaped from the Lusignan prison in the wee hours of Monday, along with 12 others. All of the escapees went their separate ways.

The Guyana Police Force in a press release on Tuesday also appealed to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Those who remain on the run are: Clive Forde known as “El Sinkie”, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris known as “Shawny”, Pascal Smith, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant known as “Royden Williams and Smallie”, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck known as “Malcolm Gordon” and Cobena Stephens known as “OJ”.

Durant, Hopkinson, Varswyck and Stephens had escaped from the Georgetown Prison on July 9, following a fire which destroyed most of the prison buildings and which subsequently led to the relocation of the prisoners to the Lusignan pasture on the East Coast of Demerara.