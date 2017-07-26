Preparation in full swing for Guyana Primer Softball Cup

PREPARATION for Guyana’s Primer Softball Cup is in full swing, according to chief coordinator Samuel Kingston.

Named the ‘Prime Minister’s Cup’, the three-day tournament is billed for October 27, 28 and 29.

Aimed at attracting 16 teams, eight each in the Masters and All Stars categories, Kingston informed Chronicle Sport that the first 16 teams to register will participate in the tournament.

Players must be over the age of 45 in order to play in the Masters category, while the All Stars format is open to all ages. Entrance is free.

It was also disclosed that at least two teams from the United States of America have already confirmed their participation.

The Over-45 category will make the champions $500 000 richer while in the All Stars category the winning team will collect $600 000.

The proposed venues are the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Everest Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), Police and GNIC.

Teams who register for the Over-45 category must submit photo identification, preferably valid passports for every member of their 15-man squad.

Registration will be done through Samuel Kingston on 619-5103.

The official launch of the tournament is set for August 25.

The tournament is being held in collaboration with the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.