Lawyer arrested for obstruction of Justice in Bisram murder case

AS the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Berbice carpenter, Fiyaz Narinedatt continued on Wednesday at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, prominent Berbice Attorney-at-Law, Chandra Sohan was arrested for obstructing the course of justice.

The former Magistrate was arrested after it was alleged that he coerced two witnesses on what to say during the previous hearing of the PI. Up to press time he remained in custody, as he was awaiting a Habeas Corpus which was being prepared on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, who is representing the five murder accused, told the court that the actions of the police are meant to intimidate lawyers and interfere with their work. He said that witnesses have a right to legal representation when they end up in court after the police forces them to sign statements.

The PI continues today before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh. The matter involves a US-based Guyanese philanthropist and businessman, Marcus Brian Bisram, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Narindatt.

It is alleged that on November 1, 2016, Bisram was hosting an after-party for the Community Policing Group during which he reportedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who was present at the party, but was rejected. Reports are that Narinedatt was urinating when the Guyanese/US based businessman approached him and tried to touch his private parts. Narinedatt became angry, accosted the businessman and slapped him twice. The businessman then reportedly ordered one of his bodyguards to “get rid of him,” and that he (businessman) “will deal with it.”

The carpenter was reportedly viciously attacked by the bodyguards and several others joined in beating him to death, allegedly in the presence of all at the party. His body was placed on the public road and ran over by a car to make it appear to be an accident. Soon after, seven persons were arrested with two allegedly confessing that Narinedatt was beaten to death, and fingered Bisram as the mastermind behind the act.

Bisram was recently arrested in the United Stated and is awaiting extradition to face murder charges along with five others: Orlando Dookie, Niran Yacoob, Deodat Datt, Radesh Motie, and Haripaul Parsram.