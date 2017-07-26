Countdown intensifies for staging of Toronto Cup II

… GFSCA among teams confirmed in Masters category

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — As the countdown intensifies for the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Toronto Cup II, set to be staged during the Caribana weekend here, the organisers are confident that the tournament, which was first staged in 2015, will once again be a tremendous success.

Somewhat disappointed with the number of entries in the Open category, which features four teams, down from six, OMSCC president Azeem Khan pointed out that he was expecting a larger participation from the Toronto-based teams but this never materialised.

Of much significant is the fact that two new winners will be crowned this time around since defending Open champions New York Enforcers and Toronto’s Our Own which carted off the Masters category will not be participating.

It should, however, be noted that several of the players from both teams will be plying their trades for other clubs.

The tournament will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the sixth edition of the Guyana Softball Cup, set to be staged in Georgetown later this year.

The teams down to do battle in the Open category are NYSCL All-Stars, NYE/Mafia Cricket Club, Sunshine All-Stars and Rems Tech All-Stars.

Among the eight set to vie for supremacy in the Masters division are last year’s runners-up the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Masters, NYSCL Legends, NY Hustlers, Tri-State Muslims, Ontario Masters Legends (OMSCC/Host, League Team), Ontario Masters Softball International (OMSI – Ontario Masters Touring Team), Amazon Warriors (New Jersey) and Better Hope Legacy.

An exuberant Khan, who served as vice-president and tournament director when the tournament was held in September 2015, is promising a holiday weekend treat during the three days of action which commences next Friday and climaxes on Sunday with the final at the University of Toronto soccer ground, Scarborough.

According to Khan, he’s expecting a bumper crowd on Sunday when the day’s activities are expected to include additional side attractions and live on-the-spot commentary.

The welcoming ceremony will be held at the Tropical Nights Restaurant and Lounge, Morningside Avenue, (at Sheppard), Scarborough, starting at 1830hrs next Thursday, setting the stage for the commencement of the tournament the following morning.

Meanwhile, in her message to the OMSCC, MPP of Pickering-Scarborough East, Tracy MacCharles disclosed that she is honoured to congratulate the OMSCC on the staging of Toronto Cup II.

According to the MPP, “over the last 17 years, the OMSCC has grown the sport of softball cricket throughout the province. We are grateful that through the power of sport, people are able to unite from different languages and cultures for a common interest.

“It is a pleasure to welcome teams from both North and South America to our great province to take part in friendly international competition. Best of luck to all!”