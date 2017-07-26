Bahamas crush Guyana 114 – 63 at Centrobasket U17 Championship

A game-high 32 points from guard Kevon Wiggins was not enough to stop the Bahamas from hammering Guyana by 51 points (114-63) in their opening game of the 2017 Centrobasket U17 Championship today in the Dominican Republic.

Nigel Bowen (13 points) was the only other Guyanese in double digits.

Domnick Bridgewater had 27 points and eight steals for the Bahamas, while G. Goodman (23 points) and Samuel Hunter (17 points) were the other top scorers.

The Lugard Mohan-coached side will now face Puerto Rico tomorrow (Thursday July 27) in their second game, where they will hope for an improved performance.