Amazon Warriors begin training camp

… Pakistani Babar Azam replaces injured Chris Lynn

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors began a seven-day training programme yesterday as part of preparations for the August 4 start of the much-anticipated Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

Fourteen of the 17 members started the training camp at the Guyana National Stadium under head coach Roger Harper, assistant coach Esaun Crandon, strength and conditioning trainer Clinton Jeremiah along with the Warriors technical support team.

Under Harper, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will be looking to win the tournament for the first time.

The Warriors have been the most consistent team in the history of CPL cricket, but never managed to win a single title after four years. They reached the final in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and were one of the semifinalists in 2015.

Meanwhile, Crandon told media operatives that the camp is more than an acquaintance exercise for the players.

Crandon, who is also the Guyana Jaguars head coach, pointed out that the camp, a customary practice for teams preparing for competitions, is a vital one for the local franchise.

He further related that they will look to pack a heavy workload in the next week with the aim of getting to peak condition for the fifth edition of the League.

“Preparation is always important. We have a week together so we will try and put in as much as we could together. We have an assessment in the morning (today) so there we will have a look with the guys and see where they are at present,” Crandon said.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed from the Warriors management unit that Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has replaced the injured Australia middle-order batsman Chris Lynn.

Azam is an exciting young batsman who has come up through the ranks of junior cricket in Pakistan and is already touted as one of the best young batsmen.

Azam first made a mark when he captained the Pakistan team at the Under-19 World Cup of 2012, where he ended up as the highest run-getter for his side scoring 287 runs from six games. He is expected here on tomorrow.

Further, Pakistani all-rounder Sohail Tanvir, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, will arrive today.

This year the Warriors have retained Tanvir, Guptill, Lynn (out injured), Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Rayad Emrit, Trinidad and Tobago batsman Jason Mohammed, Guyanese trio of Veerasammy Permaul, Assad Fudadin and Steven Jacobs and Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper/batsman Steven Katwaroo.

They have raked in six newcomers in their squad, Jamaican wicket-keeper/batsman Chadwick Walton, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, ICC Americas opener Steven Taylor, along with Barbados all-rounder Roshon Primus and the Guyanese pair, batsman Gajanand Singh and fast bowler Keon Joseph.

Joseph was called in as a replacement for the injured Ronsford Beaton in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad in 2013. However, he did not play a match.

Further West Indies Under-19 World Cup Champions player Keemo Paul has been selected as a replacement for Shimron Hetmyer.

Hetmyer, who was initially selected by the Guyana Amazon Warriors as the West Indies Youth Player will be on West Indies Senior Team duties and as such Paul has been chosen as his replacement.

The squad will depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 2. During the Florida leg, the Warriors will play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in two games before returning to the Caribbean.

Guyana home games are billed for August 17, 19, 20 and 22 at the Guyana National Stadium.

The host team (Guyana Amazon Warriors) take on the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 17 from 20:00hrs; Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19 from 12:00hrs; Barbados Tridents on August 20 from 18:00hrs and St Lucia Stars on August 22 from 18:00hrs.