RHTYSC, Namilco launch historic “Say No/Say Yes Exercise books”

THOUSANDS of school children drawn from 30 Secondary and Primary Schools, Children Orphanages and less fortunate students, would receive free exercise books under a Say No to Suicide Programme organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and sponsored by the National Milling Company (Namilco).

Thirteen thousand exercise books which were printed locally were handed over by representative of Namilco, Miss World Guyana, Vena Mookram and Marketing Consultant Affeeze Khan to Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club President, Keith Foster, on Friday last during a ceremony at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports club in May 2017 paid an official visit to Namilco and Finance Controller, Bert Sukhai and an approval for the exercise books programme was given immediately. He explained that the main objectives of the exercise book programme was to reach thousand of youths in the education system to promote the importance of ‘Saying No to Suicide’ and promoting the message that life is worth living despite some minor problems.

The eighty-page exercise book carry messages for youths on suicide, choosing friends, crime, importance of education, Drug Abuse and Religion. The exercise books under the Motto “Change Your Thoughts and you will change your World” and “You are Guyana’s Future – Act Wisely”, would be distributed to the following schools by the eight cricket teams of the RHTYSC – Line Path Secondary, Skeldon High, Tagore Memorial, Central Corentyne High, Black Bush Secondary, Winifred Gaskin Secondary, Manchester High, Corentyne Comprehensive, Port Mourant Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Canje Secondary, Berbice High School, Vryman’s Erven Secondary, Berbice Educational Institute, New Amsterdam Secondary and Tutorial Academy, and thirteen Primary Schools including, Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant, Belvedere, Cropper, Albion, Sheet Anchor and Tain.

Foster hailed the relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Namilco as special and noted that together they have made a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Special mention was made of Mr. Bert Sukhai, Fitzroy Mc Leod and Affeeze Khan of Namilco for their tireless efforts to make the project a reality.

Marketing Consultant of Namilco, Affeeze Khan hailed the project as a well-organised and much-needed one for youths and stated that the company was pleased to be associated with it. He expressed confidence that the positive messages would be well received by students across Berbice. Ms. World Guyana, Vena Mookram, speaking in her capacity as a representative of Namilco, advised the large gathering of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club members, teachers and student to always strive to live a healthy lifestyle, stressing the need for proper eating habits and physical fitness in order to defeat diseases such as diabetes. The Queen also advised youths to cherish life and to always remember that Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Ms. Mookram also committed to making Guyana proud when she walks on the Ms. World stage in China in 2017.

Representatives of the schools and the Region 6 Ministry of Education all expressed gratitude to the Club and the Company for the donation of the ‘Say No to Suicide’ exercise books. The messages in the books, they noted, would be of a massive assistance to students and hopefully they would follow them.