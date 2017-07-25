Regional Under-19 championship

T&T, Guyana in strong positions but Barbados struggle

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago along with Guyana were in strong positions to force victory but Barbados faltered against Jamaica, on the pentultimate day of the first round of matches in the CWI Regional Under-19 three-day championship here Tuesday.

Playing at Conaree, T&T did well to dismiss Windward Islands for 153 to earn an 80-run first innings lead and had reached 117 for two in their second innings at the close – an overall lead of 197 runs.

Resuming the day on 68 for five, the Windwards got a top score of 54 from Jeremy Layne to get up to their eventual total. They were tottering on 89 for eight but Layne struck six fours and a six in a 107-ball knock, adding 55 for the ninth wicket with Lee Louisy who made seven.

Aaron Maniram claimed five for 33 while Navin Bidaisee supported with for four 29.

Batting a second time, T&T lost Leonardo Francis cheaply for one with 11 on the board but Sachin Seecharan stroked 44 and Navin Bidaisee, 39 not out, to rally the innings in a 65-run, second wicket stand.

When the two were separated, Seecharan put on a further 52 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Christian Thurton (26 not out), as T&T closed strongly.

At Verchilds, Guyana stormed to a 221-run lead over Leeward Islands, heading into today’s final day.

Resuming their first innings on 17 for one, the Leewards were dismissed for a paltry 100 to concede a first innings lead of 120 runs.

Joshua Grant was the only batsman to pass 20 with 28 as seamer Ronaldo Ali Mohammed snatched five for 11 and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, three for 33, to destroy the innings.

In their second turn at the crease, Guyana closed on 101 for five, getting 36 from opener Aley Algoo and 27 from Kevin Sinclair 27. However, pacer Kian Pemberton produced an outstanding spell of four for 35 to halt their progress.

Guyana were cruising at 81 for two but lost three quick wickets for 13 runs to crash to 94 for five as the Leewards clawed their way back.

At St Paul’s, Jamaica fought back gallantly against Barbados to leave that contest evenly poised heading into the final day.

Resuming on 11 for two in reply to Barbados’ 192, Jamaica were bowled out for 179 with Andre McCarthy getting 38, Brad Barnes, 30 and Kristoph Virgo, an unbeaten 23.

McCarthy and Barnes put on 54 for the third wicket to hand Jamaica a strong start to the day but five wickets tumbled for just 43 runs to leave the innings in tatters.

Shalome Parnell (22) and David Bird (13) then added 29 for the eighth wicket before Virgo and Bird put on a further 24 for the ninth, to hand Jamaica valuable runs at the end.

With a narrow lead of 13, Barbados then slumped to 33 for three as off-spinner Barnes snatched all three wickets to fall.

Barbados lead by 46 runs overall.