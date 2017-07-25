Police appeal to escapees to surrender

The Guyana Police Force is appealing to the Georgetown and Lusignan prison escapees to surrender in order to “avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force.”

The Force in a press release on Tuesday also appealed to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Those on the run are: Clive Forde known as “El Sinkie”, Kendall Skeete, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris known as “Shawny”, Pascal Smith, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant known as “Royden Williams and Smallie”, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck known as “Malcolm Gordon” and Cobena Stephens known as “OJ”.

Durant, Hopkinson, Varswyck and Stephens had escaped from the Georgetown Prison on July 9, following a fire which destroyed most of the prison buildings and which subsequently led to the relocation of the prisoners to the Lusignan pasture on the East Coast of Demerara.

But between Sunday and Monday, 13 high profile prisoners escaped from the Lusignan holding facility by digging a hole under a pit-latrine which they built themselves. Within 24 hours of being on the run, a total of seven prisoners were recaptured on Monday evening at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara and in Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to their arrest are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.