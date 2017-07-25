Plot to kill the President unbelievable

…Crime Chief tells COI

CRIME CHIEF, Wendell Blanhum, has described the allegations of a plot to assassinate President David Granger as “inherently incredible” when called before the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the matter on Monday.

Blanhum, who engaged in a heated rebuttal with Commissioner and former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, was asked by retired Justice Ian Chang to state how he views the allegations made by Andriff Gillard. Gillard had alleged that Nizam Khan had offered him $7M to assassinate President Granger sometime in 2015 but he declined. The accuser said he had approached Khan to borrow $6M and it was then when the accused said he would give him $7M if he killed the President.

“How would you view the allegation made by Gillard? asked Justice Chang who is representing the interest of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to which Blanhum responded, “It is my humble opinion that the allegation made by Gillard against Khan is inherently incredible.”

During his testimony, the Crime Chief told the Commission that based on legal advice received from Police Legal Advisor (PLA), Justice Claudette Singh, the information yielded from the investigation was “tenuous” and as such should continue; it was not sufficient to lay charges. In his evidence-in-chief, Blanhum recounted that he received a call from a staff of the Ministry of Public Security on March 29, indicating that Gillard was at the said ministry and claimed he was offered $7M to kill the President.

“I contacted Commander ‘A’ Division and explained to him the story told to me by the lady…and based on the serious nature, I requested that he send none other than the Divisional Detective, Michael Kingston,” he told the Commission.

Commander ‘A’ Division at the time, Clifton Hicken had complied and Kingston escorted Gillard to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to meet with Blanhum. Head of the Major Crime Unit, Mitchell Caesar, was also present and Gillard was interviewed. “After telling us…I instructed Caesar to commence an investigation into the matter. They left my office…thereafter I reported the allegation to David Ramnarine, who was the acting Police Commissioner at the time.”

Ramnarine said he was going to inform his superiors about the matter, Blanhum said. Additionally, he recounted that Caesar kept him abreast with the state of the investigation and at around 16:00h, told him they were finished taking the 17-page statement from Gillard and were en route to arrest Khan.

Khan was arrested at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home, his firearm seized and his home searched.

Meanwhile, Blanhum said he received a brief from Caesar at around 08:30hrs the following day and it was then he was made aware that Nizam Khan was placed on station bail. He told the Commission that “significant progress” was made in the investigation as officers were in possession of statements from Gillard and one, Stephen Persaud. He noted too, reports of Gillard’s refusal to attend scheduled confrontations.

“Gillard was frustrating the process,” said Blanhum, who said he subsequently received a file from the PLA on June 11, which stated that no one could be charged as there was insufficient evidence. Commissioner Slowe questioned why Gillard was taken to CID as opposed to ‘A’ Division for questioning. The Crime Chief noted the seriousness of the allegation and the fact that CID has a number of experienced persons along with the requisite resources.

Blanhum was unsure whether a report was made from ‘A’ Division. “On a weekly basis as the Crime Chief, I am engaged with over one hundred investigations at the executive level of the force, the strategic, tactical level and operational level and I think the question should be asked to the investigators themselves,” he added.

However, Slowe contented that Blanhum ought to have ensured that his subordinates acted in accordance with the stipulated requirements. “You are responsible for a serious investigation, are you suggesting to me that you are overwhelmed?” the Commissioner asked to which Blanhum replied, “I never said that…I am telling you I won’t be able to answer that question, it is for an investigator to say whether he made an entry…that is not my responsibility.”

The Crime Chief said he has been at CID for the past 17 years and there is absolutely no need for the Crime Chief to verify who made entries into the station diary or any other document. He made it clear that he is a “manager at the executive level”.

Seelall Persaud intervened

Additionally, the Crime Chief said he did not find it strange that his subordinates granted bail to both the accused and accuser along with the accused’s brother, Imran Khan, who was accused of disorderly behaviour at the CID. The Commission heard that it was Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud, who instructed that the men receive bail. Persaud was reportedly on leave at the time and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ramnarine was acting Police Commissioner.

Moreover, Blanhum did not view the alleged plot by Khan to be treason and noted that it was merely an incitement to commit murder. “You don’t see it as treasonous? asked Slowe. The Crime Chief in response said, “I already made myself clear…as Crime Chief I am obligated to rely on facts and not my feelings.” He disclosed that the Special Branch Unit was also involved in the operations.

Slowe brought it to the attention of Blanhum that a report dated April 3, and submitted to the Police Commissioner for reportage to the National Security Council (NSC) bore the wrong date. Instead of March 29, the report stated April 3, Blanhum noted that was simply an error.

“We all make mistakes, what relevance does that have on the case,” asked the Crime Chief who was clearly ruffled by the line of questioning. “It has a lot, it shows that you weren’t diligent in observing the dates…it tells me that due attention wasn’t paid to a document that you were sending to your superior that had to go to, perhaps the highest security level in this country,” said Slowe.

It was then that Blanhum accused Slowe of being prejudicial in his assessment. “With all due respect commissioner, you are making assumptions and your comments based on your personal experience which can be viewed as prejudicial.” Slowe immediately dismissed Blanhum’s concerns, “Whether you determine it prejudicial or not, that is a matter for you.”

Dereliction of duty

Former Commander ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken appeared earlier before the Commission and he too bumped heads with Slowe. Slowe told Hicken that there was a dereliction of his duty when he failed to question Gillard on March 29. Hicken told the Commission that he received a call from the Crime Chief requesting that Gillard be escorted to CID headquarters from the Ministry of Public Security. He sent Divisional Detective, Michael Kingston, to collect Gillard and take him to his (Hicken’s) office. When Gillard arrived, Hicken only verified he was the person Blanhum referred to and sent him to CID with Kingston.

The former Commander told the Commission that he contacted the Police Commissioner on the matter and, he too, told him to have Gillard sent to CID immediately for questioning. “I confirmed the name of the man and forwarded him to CID headquarters,” said Hicken who currently serves as Assistant Commissioner, Operations. Asked why he did not question Gillard, he said, “It was not for me to get involved in matters involving CID.”

This response did not find favour with Slowe who said, “I am not accepting that!” “Won’t you have been interested to know what is the story?” he continued. But Hicken maintained that he did what was required of him. He said it was necessary for him to ensure it was the right individual being escorted to CID. “Chief, you have to confirm these things…if it was the wrong person, I would have been in the hot water by now,” said Hicken, who made it clear he has no intention to tarnish the nature of the investigation. “I just didn’t want to get involve.” “Nobody wanted to get involve…that is quite clear and based on what you have said so far…you chose not to ask the man any questions,” concluded the Commissioner who noted “that is neglect, that is dereliction of duty.”

Hicken noted too, that as far as he is aware the matter was not recorded in his division and noted he was specifically asked to escort Gillard and not to interview him. “That is a commander level perspective?” questioned Slowe to which Hicken replied, “You are harping on the commander level and you know that when things are handled at CID Headquarters, commanders don’t get involved…I think some of the structures would have faded away…I note your tone and I am very straight with this inquiry…I know what you’re saying but the standard and latitude you would have had in your time is different…this is not where you left…this is a different time.”

However, Slowe maintained that initial investigations should begin at the divisional level and there must be records to reflect same. Hicken disclosed too, that while he is not familiar with the accused Nizam Khan, he is familiar with his brother Imran, called ‘Rastaman’. He told the Commission that `Rastaman’ has a workshop on the East Bank Demerara (EBD). “As Commander ‘A’ Division, I know a lot of people,” he said. “I know him because he has a workshop and from time to time police vehicle use to be helped out there… if there was minor repairs he would help us out and look after the vehicle,” he continued, after being pressed by Slowe. Retired Justice Chang later noted that Imran Khan is the son of ‘Rasta man’.