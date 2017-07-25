Pillion rider killed in motorcycle accident

A MOTORCYCLIST is in police custody following the death by accident of his reputed wife in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.

Dead is Gaitri Sahadeo, 20,of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was reportedly the pillion rider when the accident occurred.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 00:30hrs on the eastern carriageway of the Providence, EBD Public Road when the motorcycle the victim’s common-law husband, Laurent McGarrell, was riding crashed after suffering a blowout.

Sahadeo, who reportedly sustained injuries to the head, was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed.

The police say that while McGarrell was in custody, he was given a breathalyzer test which proved that his blood alcohol level was 40 micrograms.

Both parties, the police say, were not wearing safety helmets, on top of which the rider was unlicensed.