A man of unsound mind, who allegedly attacked the police at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was shot to the chest Tuesday.

He was identified as Charles Peters, 36, of Melanie Damishana ECD. Reports indicate that Peters is a father of two, who has had issues with mental stability. Peters is said to have spent several years in Suriname and upon his return, he developed his present condition.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.