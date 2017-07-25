Guyanese nabbed by US law enforcement in drug probe

THIRTY-two-year-old Jermaine Horatio has been arrested and charged in the United States after messages between him and a confidential source revealed that he was attempting to facilitate the shipment of drugs to that country.

According to court documents, the former airline employee was taken into custody by the law enforcement officers and charged last Thursday in a Brooklyn Federal Courthouse. He was then remanded to prison.

Horatio, who was born in Guyana but now resides in the US, was nabbed after officers intercepted his text and social media messages which were being monitored since February of this year.

Those messages indicate that he was attempting to use contacts at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, to facilitate the shipment of drugs to the U.S. from Guyana.

Having worked at the airport, he reportedly used the people with whom he had developed a relationship while there to do the job.

Court documents reveal that the ‘Feds’ had one of their confidential sources at the airport network with Horatio, who then attempted to use the said source as one of the facilitators of the shipment of narcotics.

The confidential source reportedly told law enforcement officers, “Horatio is currently involved in a scheme to import narcotics into the United States through JFK Airport.”