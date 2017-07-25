GFF presents footballs to RMAs

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has presented footballs to Regional Member Associations (RMAs) in preparation for the commencement of the Frank Watson National Intra-Association U-15 Tournament.

The presentation was made to officials of seven of the nine RMAs in the Boardroom of the Guyana Football Federation last Friday.

Those receiving were: Frank Parris of the Georgetown FA, Noel Harry of East Bank FA, Kelon Josiah of Upper Demerara FA, Keith Ojeer of Berbice FA, Carmel Williams of Bartica FA, Albert Tucker of Essequibo FA, and Adrian Giddings of West Demerara FA.

President Wayne Forde in opening remarks said while he is aware that the inclement weather has affected football matches in the U-17 tournament, he is hoping for an early start to the national U-15 tournament: “We would like to have the Frank Watson Intra-Association U-15 tournament kicked off.

“If there’s any challenge beyond the weather you have been experiencing, by all means, be sure to let us know. The Federation is clearly doing its part to ensure that each Association plays football, especially at the youth level, which is one of our most important development areas.”

The new intra-association tournament will involve U-15 club sides from all nine GFF member associations playing regular competitive football, thus creating another layer for youth football development. It is planned to roll out across the country from next month.

The league will feed directly into the new nationwide network of GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres where young players receive professional, weekly coaching and mentorship in line with the GFF’s new national football philosophy, under the guidance of GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.

In a related matter, Forde announced that the GFF is exploring some additional youth-oriented initiatives for activation in the various RMAs, the details of which will be announced at a later time.

Further, the GFF, in support of youth football development, has donated six balls to the Fruta Conquerors FC’s summer camp.