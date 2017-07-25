DeNobrega, Gaskin and Sanmoogan participating at FINA Championships

… Gaskin performs today

OLYMPIAN Hannibal Gaskin is set to perform in the men’s 100m freestyle today at the 17th International Swimming Federation (FINA) in Budapest, Hungary, where he is one of three Guyanese participating at the international meeting.

Joseph DeNobrega was the first of the Guyanese to hit the pool, finishing second in his heats in the 50m butterfly with a new seed time.

Swimming in heat one of nine, DeNobrega took 27.50 seconds to complete the race, touching the wall just after Cote D’Ivoire’s Thibaut Danho, who won the heat in 25.74 seconds.

Ultimately, the 50m butterfly win went to Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud, who had a time of 22.75 seconds.

DeNobrega’s next splash will be on Friday, when he takes to the deck for the men’s 50m freestyle.

Meanwhile, aside from being in today’s men’s 100m, Gaskin will also be in the men’s 100m butterfly on Friday. Gaskin and DeNobrega are at the Championships along with fellow Olympian Jamila Sanmoogan, who will open her performance on Friday in the women’s 50m butterfly. She will then be out again on Saturday in the women’s 50m freestyle.