Defending champs Chase Academy maul Hosororo 10-0

DEFENDING Digicel Schools Football Champions Chase Academic Foundation made light work of their Hosororo opponents in the quarter-finals of the 2017 edition of the tournament yesterday.

Playing at the Ministry of Education ground, Chase took control of the game quite easily and never looked back, their first goal coming in the 5th minute when Nicholas McAurthur burst the net with a firecracker.

Hosororo were beaten at all ends for this goal and it seemed the trend to carry on for the others with Ryan Hackett and Adrian Aaron all scoring within the first 20 minutes to send the score 3-0 up.

However, they could not break the spirit of the Hosororo supporters who were the life of the party. Any time one of their players came into contact with the ball, even for a split second, they responded joyfully.

As the half wore on, so did the goal fest and Kevin Padmore found himself on the scorecard, this time in the 27th minute with Stephon Reynolds scoring just one minute later, to take the score to five and Rondel Peters scoring in the 43rd to end the half 6-0.

On resumption, the scoring subsided momentarily and many in the stands thought it was over, but that was not to be as Jermaine Garrett netted his first in the 69th and Hackett completed his double in the 73rd.

Peters also completed his brace in the 81st with captain Jeremy Garrett getting into the action just before the close.

Meanwhile, over at Leonora Waramadong overcame Sir Leon Lessons 5-2. The 34th minute marked the opening goal for Waramadong from Reon McNaughton as the half ended 1-0 with Sir Leon looking for the equaliser.

They got it two minutes into the second half with Tyrese Forde finding the back of nets and it was an even-stevens, and war from there on. Naughton again gave the Region Seven champions the lead then put them further ahead in the 55th.

Javin Castro added a fourth before Forde helped Sir Leon pull one back, but that was later cancelled out by Ravi Ruddy, who scored the last of the game’s goals in the 87th minute.