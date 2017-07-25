Coroner testifies in ‘Ruby Backdam’ murder

–says victim died of ‘gunshot injuries’

GOVERNMENT Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Monday morning testified in the Georgetown High Court that he performed the post mortem examination on the body of Davonan Sookram, whose decomposed body was found at Ruby Backdam in 2015.

The State interposed this witness after which a voir dire (a trial within a trial) was called to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Dr. Singh said that on August 3, 2015, he performed a post mortem on the body of Sookram, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

He, however, said that from the circular wound on the right side of the back of the head, the cause of death was consistent with gunshot injuries. He also estimated the time of death to have been two to five days before the body was discovery.

The matter is before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan and a 12-member jury, and on trial is ex-cop Ruel Brandon, whom the State alleges murdered Davonan Sookram, a seaman, at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo between July 27 and 31, 2015.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the offence. The State is being represented by Lisa Cave, Siand Dhurjon and Shawnette Austin, while the defence attorney is Nigel Hughes. The State is expected to call 10 witnesses.

Sookram’s decomposing body was found on the Ruby Access Road on Friday, July 31, 2015 four days after he went missing.

According to police reports, Brandon, who was familiar with Sookram and his family, collected him from his home on July 27, 2015 and he was never seen alive again.

Sookram’s wife had reported him missing and was speaking to the police at the Parika Station on July 31, 2015 when they received word that a body was found.

Police reported that at about noon on July 31, 2015, they received information that a decomposing body was observed along the access road at Ruby, with a suspected gunshot wound to the head.

It was later identified to be that of the missing man, Sookram.