‘Clean Sweep’ intensifies to recapture escapees

FOLLOWING the escape of 13 prisoners from the Lusignan holding area, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has said that a “massive” joint services manhunt has been launched to recapture the escapees. Five of the prisoners have since been recaptured.

As told to President David Granger at a special emergency meeting with the National Security Committee (NSC) around 07:00hrs, the 13 escapees were unaccounted for after a routine count was done. Ramjattan, during a televised address, related that upon discovering that 13 prisoners were missing, further checks of the premises revealed that a tunnel was dug and tracks were found south, towards the Lusignan Backlands.

In response to this, a “massive” joint services operation, code named “Clean sweep” has been intensified to recapture the 13 new escapees and the other four escapees. According to Ramjattan, ninety-nine inmates were in the holding area when the last full check was done; the remaining 86 will be transported today from the holding area to the refurbished brick prison at Camp Street, Georgetown.

According to the minister, the brick prison has been secured and there will be improved security infrastructure, more perimeter patrols and surveillance lights and cameras at both the Brick prison/ Camp Street prison area and the Lusignan prison. Additionally, all prisoners will be subjected to increased checks throughout the day.

The four escapees that escaped from the Camp Street prison during the fire and unrest on July 9 and who still remain at large are: Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”, Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyk. The 13 prisoners who have escaped from the Lusignan prison have been identified as Clive Forde, Tishan McKenzie, Winston Long, Kerry Cromwell, Pascal Smith, Odel Roberts, Kendell Skeete, Paul Goriah, Jamal Forde, Jamal Joseph, Rayon Jonas, Jason Howard and Shawn Harris.

The Public Security Minister described this escape from the Lusignan prison as “painful and unfortunate” and commented, “We have suffered another setback.” The minister pleaded with the public for their cooperation in helping the joint services recapture the escapees and in facilitating their presence, especially along the East Coast and East Bank corridors where road blocks and security checks will be employed.

“The harboring of these criminals is a serious offense and anyone found to be assisting them will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Ramjattan underscored. “We apologise for any inconvenience this massive joint service manhunt will result in. The security services are utilising every means and resources at their disposal to recapture the fugitives,” Ramjattan stressed. He stressed too that there will be a “relentless pursuit” and “unrelenting effort” in recapturing all the prisoners.