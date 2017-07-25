Breaking News: Pilot dies in Roraima Airways plane crash

A pilot attached to Roraima Airways, died Tuesday evening, after the domestic aircraft he was in crashed on approaching the airstrip at Eteringbang, officials of the local airline confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle.

The pilot has been identified as Colin Martin. Guyana Chronicle understands that there were no passengers on the aircraft and according to information received, the pilot was headed to Eteringbang to spend the night.

The crash occurred sometime around 18:30 hrs. Guyana Chronicle will provide more details as it becomes available.