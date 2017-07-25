Annai Secondary beat Vryman’s Erven 5-0 to advance to Digicel semis

By: Colin Bynoe.

DIGICEL Schools Football quarterfinal stages began yesterday with a clinical display by Annai Secondary School.

After demolishing Bush Lot Secondary 5-2 on Sunday, the team from Region #9 showed no difficulty in repeating their previous game score line. They poured in 5 goals once more to show their true dominance.

Played at the Burnham Park ground, the match was witnessed by a fair-sized crowd that included teachers and Astel Collins (PYRAG executive) who came along with the Annai Secondary team,.

With absolutely great weather, the game proved to be a difficult one for the home team Vryman’s Erven Secondary (VESS).

In just the 5th minute of the game, nerves were shown, a terrible defensive error occurred in the 18-yard box. Vryman’s Erven’s Tierre Phillips was the defaulter; and as a result a penalty was awarded to Annai which they converted with ease.

This early goal left the Vryman’s Erven players in a spot of bother.

Annai Secondary controlled play from then on, as more goal-scoring opportunities were theirs for the taking. They, however, failed to add to their one-goal advantage in the first half due to some decent saves from the Vryman’s Erven goalkeeper.

When the halftime whistle sounded the score read 1-0.

After resumption, with both teams enjoying a 15-minute respite, it was Annai who seemed in a hurry to finish the game. They drilled home four additional goals before the final whistle. One of the goals resulted from a savage free kick that curled nicely in the air, a perfect header courtesy of Naidison Daniels in the 53rd minute.

The other goals were in the 60th off the boot of Sherral Daniels, Naidison converted his second goal in the 70th while Orville Daniels had his name on the score line in the 84th minute.

The win propelled Annai Secondary into the Digicel semi-finals.