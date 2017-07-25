‘Abolish the Wandering’ charge — RCC

THE Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) has partnered with the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic to provide legal representation for juveniles.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday at the RCC office in Queenstown, Georgetown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the RCC, Amar Panday, said that the commission has been working to fill a breach in which a large number of juveniles who are detained at holding areas across the country do not have legal representation.

Funding for the partnering project is being provided by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in a finite arrangement. Panday said that when the funding period ends, other sources may have to be sought. To this end, he called for the government’s support. Panday said that another option would be for the subvention which the ROC receives to be increased, while another option would be for the establishment of a public defender’s office .

During the briefing , Panday noted that the body is supporting the abolishment of the charge of Wandering , an offence which leads to many children being housed at holding areas, including the Sophia detention centre as well as the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) on the Essequibo Coast. He said the RCC had made its position known in the past as regards Wandering, adding that the Juvenile Justice Bill will abolish that charge. He said the child will not be criminalised or incarcerated if he or she is found wandering, especially if he /she lives in an abusive home.

As regards upgrading of the facilities where children are housed, Panday said the RCC has been engaged with the Sophia centre since 2015 in the undertaking of development sessions. He said the body has recommended that the centre be upgraded to a “child-friendly “facility, noting some plans included the establishment of a sports centre at the facility.

As regards the NOC, the commission visited the facility for several years and recommended that the curriculum be widened to ensure that children’s stay is more reformative than punitive. He said the pending Juvenile Justice Bill will also impact the curriculum.

Andre Gonsalves, the investigative officer at the RCC , noted that one of the issues facing the holding facilities is the lack of a grievance process, noting that the students do not have an opportunity to voice complaints against the administration of the facilities. Gonsalves said at the moment the staff would take on the responsibility of administering their own form of punishment.

He said at the moment Professor Duke Pollard is revising the Prison Act and Gonsalves called for the revision of the Prison Act. He called for amendments to the act which addresses persons 17 years of age being sent to prison. Gonsalves called for it to be amended, so that the young offenders at 17 can be kept elsewhere until they attain the age to be placed in prison.

Last month, President David Granger indicated that he has commenced a process to look at the early release of girls and boys housed at the NOC. The Head of State visited the facility to speak with the 85 young people, the majority of whom have been committed to the institution for Wandering.

He said that as part of an overall plan to ensure improvements to the physical conditions and the programmes offered, Government will in the short-term be setting up criteria and a system to ensure that regular, early releases are an option for those who qualify. In addition, the President said that Government, as it enters deliberations for the development of the 2018 National Budget, is looking to make interventions at the institution, which will ensure that the young people housed therein will be rehabilitated and equipped with skills that will facilitate a smooth re-integration into society.