Wanted man found hiding in barrel

MARLON Jeffrey who escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), was found hiding in a barrel at a house in Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara on Sunday morning.

Also known as “Melvor Jeffery” or “Buck”, he was wanted for escaping from lawful custody at the hospital on July 19, 2017.

At the time of his escape from the hospital, he was nursing a gunshot wound to the back after being shot by police ranks.

Jeffrey was held for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition and two counts of discharging a gun.

Police said four persons, inclusive of two females who were in the house, have been taken into custody.

