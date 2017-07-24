Update: Prisoners dug hole beneath make-shift toilet

The 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Sunday night fled from the area via five feet long conduit, which was dug in the vicinity of a make-shift toilet.

This is according to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels who told the media during a press briefing on Monday at the Ministry of Public Security that personnel at a tower which is in the vicinity of the area was probably hampered by low visibility.

Samuels noted that the men may have fled between 1:00hrs -2:30 hrs when it was raining heavily in the area. He explained that because some prisoners would have been uncomfortable in using the portable toilet facility provided at the pasture area where they were being held, some of the men resorted to relieve themselves at an area where two fences converge in a “V” shape.

He said that a zinc sheet was erected in the area and according to him, the earth in that area would have been soft as a result of inundation. On the outer part of the fence where the escape occurred, Samuels said there was some amount of grass which he posited may have provided coverage for the escapees.

Samuels described the hole as being 5 feet in depth, stretching 5 feet in length and another 2 feet on the outer portion of the hole where the men exited the area. Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan told the media that in light of the escape there will be increased monitoring of security on the outer perimeter to patrol the area.

While Ramjattan took responsibility for the escape, he told the media that he does not think he should resign.