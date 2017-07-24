Shake-up looms — In administrative structure of GPHC

A SHAKE-UP in the administrative structure at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) can be expected soon now that the inquiry into the $632M drug purchase has been completed, according to a reliable source.

An investigation into the controversial drug purchase by the hospital has revealed and confirmed several breaches, while clearing the name of Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence.

In a recent statement, GPHC’s Board of Directors led by Attorney-at-Law Kesaundra Alves laid the blame at the feet of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Johnson, who was in the employ of the corporation earlier in the year when the purchase was made.

According to the board, Johnson should have known better.

The findings have revealed that after a drug shortage was reported at the medical facility, Minister Lawrence met with the management and asked that a plan be devised to alleviate the situation.

Subsequently, a plan of action was developed and presented to the minister by the GPHC’s finance director.

That plan of action included determining the availability of drugs from the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Materials Management Unit (MMU), and local suppliers; obtaining quotations from suppliers; and sending an evaluation report to the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) for approval, followed by the award of tender.

However, instead of following the prescribed plan of action to the letter, investigations revealed that Johnson, in his capacity as CEO, wrote NPTAB seeking approval for the contracts after the corporation had begun receiving pharmaceuticals from the suppliers.

The suppliers at reference were ANSA McAL, from which was sourced $605M worth of pharmaceuticals; the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC), from which was sourced another $20.8M worth; Health2000 $2.9M; and Chirosyn Discovery $2.1M.

Upon learning what had happened, the GPHC Board, which conducted the inquiry, said while it was “shocked and disappointed” that the GPHC had breached the law, there was no information to suggest that the minister had given any instructions to bypass any procurement procedures or laws.

The oversight body went on to state that senior staff of the Finance Department had an “ethical and professional” duty to properly advise the then CEO of what the standard procedure was, since the matter was within their realm of expertise.

“Johnson had been known to trust and depend on his officers to do the right thing, and it is regrettable that they failed him in this instance,” the board said in a statement.

Having said that, however, the board did not exactly exonerate Johnson, as it went on to say that ultimately, the power was within his judgment and signature, and that “he acted recklessly”.

Further, it was pointed out that after the board was installed and held its first meeting on February 22, 2017, the then CEO failed to mention this matter to the directors.

The board, however, said that GPHC management and staff have been cooperating fully with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) in their ongoing investigation.