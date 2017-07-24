Prisoners dug hole to escape

Police sources have confirmed that the 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Sunday night fled from the facility via a makeshift, underground conduit.

The prisoners who escaped are Tishan McKenzie, Winston Long, Kerry Cromwell, Pascal Smith, Odel Roberts, Kendell Skeete, Paul Goriah, Jamal Forde, Jamal Joseph, Rayon Jonas, Jason Howard and Shawn Harris.

The men were discovered missing on Monday morning when a head count was made. Reports are that the men dug a hole in the ground at the pasture within the confines of the prison.

The men covered the area to avoid detection by the prison officials. At the opportune time, the men continued digging the hole until they were able to flee the prison. “And how they do it police nor soldiers nor the prison authority could have seen how it happen because they do it in an angle,” a police source told the Guyana Chronicle Monday.

President David Granger and members of the National Security Committee (NSC) are currently being briefed on the latest report of a prison break at the Lusignan Prison. The high-level committee is being briefed by Director of Prisons, Mr. Gladwin Samuels and Heads of the Joint Services at the Joint Operations Centre.