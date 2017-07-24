NA Warriors in a come-from-behind win over Hopetown Stealers

By Colin Bynoe

THE Berbice Basketball Association (BBA) 2017 tournament for teams in Berbice and sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial-Net continued on Sunday with a battle between New Amsterdam Warriors and Hopetown Stealers at the Vryman’s Erven Basketball Court.

NA Warriors started the tip-off with multiple runs, which created a slim first quarter lead 13-12 in favour of the Warriors.

The momentum in the game increased, as the Stealers overtook the scoring, gaining a four points advantage at that stage. 28-24.

By the break the players refreshed themselves and both teams looked eager for the win.

The third quarter included an explosion in scoring from NA Warriors. In addition the Stealers team lost their way when they turned the ball over multiple times in the fifth quarter, to give the Warriors an opening. They eventually took over the lead with the score on 48-46 with 3 minutes of play remaining.

At that juncture, NA Warriors took their final time-out. It was a determined comeback from NA Warriors after being down 4 points at halftime, to take the win at the sound of the referee’s whistle 57-54 over Hopetown Stealers.

Leading the scorers was Qwesi Mickle with a game-high 22 points while Edmar Semple poured in 14 points and Fogenay 12 points.

For Hopetown Stealers, Elvis Thompson scored 14 points, Kelon Webster 12 and Lambert 9 points.

Meanwhile, in upcoming fixture Ithaca Hardliners and Canje Knight will play this Sunday at Ithaca basketball court.

The competition is being played on a round-robin basis in two zones. Zone A involves Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners while Zone B comprises Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and N.A. Warriors.

Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs. The tournament is being organised by (BBA) president Vibert Garrett.