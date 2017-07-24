Man killed at Mabura Trail

THE police are investigating the murder of Devon Murray, 18, a sawmill operator of 1331 ‘B’ Field, Sophia at 38 Miles, Mabura Trail, Upper Demerara River on Saturday.

According to a release, the police are hunting a male suspect who allegedly committed the act.

The body of Murray, which bore a wound to the neck, is currently at the Mackenzie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

The murder allegedly occurred after the suspect was said to have made sexual advances to the girlfriend of the deceased at the said location. A cutlass was said to have been used to commit the act.