ISKCON celebrates 51st anniversary

BRIDGING the gap between spirituality and academia is high on the agenda for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) which on Sunday celebrated 51 years of existence and the second anniversary since the construction of their local headquarters in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Addressing the gathering at the Cummings Lodge temple, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo emphasised the importance of spirituality in enabling a peaceful and focused life.

Most of the other leaders who spoke shared their views on the work of the Hare Krishna movement and stressed the need for spirituality and academic pursuits to go hand in hand.

Founder of ISKCON Guyana, Deva Das, told the devotees and members of the audience that it is for this reason the building was built close to the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education.

“They are just a step away and because… the level of study at those institutions is one step away from the world of work and our teachings will be pertinent to them,” said Das.

Spirituality is necessary in any profession, he said, noting that it allows persons to have a broad-minded view of things and keep way from social ills.

“By adding this, it will help them reduce the rate of failure, anxiety and other ills that might cause a lasting effect,” he said.

The building was dubbed the ideal place for learning. The ground floor of the building houses a vegetarian restaurant, a gift shop, bhaktivedanta cultural hall and a state-of-the-art facility for a mega kitchen.

The second floor has a spacious temple which allows more than 300 devotees to congregate and pray at a beautiful altar.

And the third floor houses a conference room, Vedic library, deluxe guest rooms, a Brahmachari Ashram and student’s dormitory.

Das said since there is a great decline in morality and God consciousness in the population at large, the mission of the centre is to assist all Guyanese in discovering their inner selves and to promote spiritual education, high moral values and strong personal development.

The temple provides free access to all Vedic literatures, a wide variety of academic resources, and facilities for religious conferences and meetings, among others.

With all of the facilities in place, the temple administrators hope to create a complete Vedic cultural and spiritual house under one roof with workshops, philosophy, lectures, chanting, yoga, meditation, art, music, cuisine, ancient spiritual traditions, personality development, character-building, counselling and most of all God consciousness.

Several business persons and other individuals who made significant contributions to the temple were recognised during the observance on Sunday.