President David Granger and members of the National Security Committee (NSC) are currently being briefed on the latest report of a prison break at the Lusignan Prison. The high-level committee is being briefed by Director of Prisons, Mr. Gladwin Samuels and Heads of the Joint Services at the Joint Operations Centre.

The Ministry of the Presidency will provide more details as they become available. Citizens are asked to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement officers.