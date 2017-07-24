GASA selects 40 for Goodwill Swim Meet

FOR the first time in at least ten years Guyana will be fielding a full team to the XXII Goodwill Swim Meet, after the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association released a list of 40 swimmers to participate at the regional event, which will be held in Guyana at the National Aquatic Centre from August 18 to 21.

This year’s team will see the return of last year’s top performers Jaydyn and Danielle George, as well as medallists Raekwon Noel, Kenita Mahaica and Aleka Persaud.

Come next month, Guyana will be competing against swimmers from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Lucia, Bahamas and Grenada, with each team being allowed a maximum of 40 swimmers. Defending champions Trinidad and Tobago, have been known to always aspire to take the full complement or at least to come as close as possible.

The same goes for Suriname, who have been in a constant battle against Trinidad and Tobago for the title. Guyana on the other hand had struggled over the years to garner the full complement and fitting quality of swimmers to represent the country.

The last time, within the last ten years, that Guyana selected a team this big was in 2008 when the country was reportedly represented by 38 swimmers, when the competition was again held in Guyana.

In 2011, just 8 swimmers – the lowest number – represented Guyana, when the event was held in Trinidad.

“Last year Guyana produced a team of 29 swimmers when the event was held in St Lucia, and we came back with 15 medals, including three gold. Overall however Guyana finished sixth, out of six countries.

Guyana have a dismal performance history at the developmental event, which was originally designed for swimmers from the participating countries who have not yet competed at higher levels of regional competition.

“We’re working towards having a better showing at Goodwill this year, more points, more medals, that is our objective. Our hardest age group was the 8 and under, not getting the quality, that we’re looking for, for more medals,” said National coach, Sean Baksh.

The meet is an age group event for male and female swimmers in five age groups each, from the 8-and-Under to the 15-17 age ranges.

The full Guyana team is as follows

Girls:

8-and-Under: Andica Vieira, Kyra Soares, Shareefah Lewis, Jovana Goodridge

9-10: Aleka Persaud, Patrice Mahaica, Monique Watson, Ariel Rodrigues

11-12: Lian Winter, Amber De Goeas, Giselle Crane, Nia Fraser

13-14: Jadyn George, Danielle George, Donna Carter, Sofia Pinol

15-17: Nikita Fiedtkou, Kenita Mahaica, Accalia Khan, Teshanna Hunter

Boys:

8-and-Under: Jeremy Sookram, Jonathan Lewis, Safraaz Mohamed, Aarav Singh

9-10: Paul Mahaica, Jaleel Anderson, Vladimir Woodroffe, Elliot Gonsalves

11-12: Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel, Ejaz Mohamed, Ethan Gonsalves

13-14: Sekhel Tzedeq, Sion Jeffers, Rayvon Pires, Jonathon Sookram

15-17: Daniel Scott, Antonio Rodrigues, Joseph DeNobrega, Alex Winter