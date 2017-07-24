Fire hydrant, not water main

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has clarified that a Stabroek News photo captioned “Blankenburg water main” published on July 22, 2017, was actually a broken fire hydrant which has since been fixed.

The breakage was unearthed by road contractors under the road expansion project around 17:00hrs on Friday, July 21, 2017 (the scheduled delivery time for the treatment plant).

GWI in a release said it mobilised, assessed the problem, relocated the blown out component of the hydrant and reinstalled a temporary solution to reduce wastage.

This was completed at 19:00hrs on the day in question and a more permanent solution will be implemented to prevent a recurrence, GWI said.

Earlier this year, GWI rehabilitated over 400 fire hydrants in Georgetown alone and is in the process of rehabilitating more hydrants in other parts of the country, as the company seeks to ensure they are all operable countrywide.

“If you would like to report an inoperable fire hydrant in your area, you can contact GWI’s Customer Call Centre on 227-8701/03/04 or e-mail customercallcentre@gwi.gy For updates, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @guyanawaterinc,” the release concluded.