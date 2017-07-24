Escapee in purported Facebook post

The first thing on the mind of prison escapee, Odel Roberts after he fled the Lusignan Prison on Sunday was to make a post on Facebook, thanking God for keeping him alive.

Roberts, 26 of Lot 124 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown is among 13 prisoners who dug a hole under the fence of the holding area at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, and escaped. Mere hours after fleeing, the murder accused posted: “God thanks u for my life the night I’m now out of jail, just want bad girl by myself now.”

Roberts’ Facebook page has been busy in the last few weeks since the July 9 Camp Street fire and jailbreak. His page has been active with posts about the conditions prisoners were made to live under at the Lusignan prison since the fire gutted sections of the Camp Street prison.

One of his posts stated: “Life in Jail just !@#$ up right now, O my god come for me now.”

There are numerous photographs and videos, which were posted by inmates especially in the aftermath of the fire. There were videos at the Lusignan Prison of inmates killing a calf and roasting it for a meal. Many of the spectators on Facebook wondered how the men were still equipped with cell phones and their means of charging them in the Lusignan Pasture.

Roberts was charged with Jamal Forde, who also escaped, and was committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the May 1, 2015 murder of Sophia businessman, Shawn Anys.

According to reports, Anys, who owned a small grocery shop, was confronted by armed bandits at his home. It was reported that the gunmen shot Anys while demanding cash and valuables from him. They reportedly made off with $40,000 in cash along with jewellery.

The 37-year-old businessman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that 13 inmates escaped from the Lusignan Prison. They are: Clive Forde accused of Murder, Teshawn McKenzie accused of Armed Robbery, Winston Long accused of Armed Robbery, Kerry Cromwell accused of Murder, Pascal Smith accused of Murder, Odel Roberts accused of Murder, Kendall Skeete accused of Murder, Paul Goriah accused of Robbery/Murder, Jamal Forde accused of Robbery/Murder, Jamal Joseph accused of Inflicted Grievous Bodily Harm, Rayon Jones accused of Discharged Loaded Firearm, Jason Howard accused of Murder and Shawn Harris accused of Murder.