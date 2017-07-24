DeNobrega wins 4th annual Felix Grenville memorial cycle road race

By: Colin Bynoe

TEAM Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega returned two hours 42 minutes 53 seconds in winning the 4th Annual Felix Grenville Memorial Cycle Road Race in Berbice on Sunday, but Trojan Cycle Club as well as Team United members were not to be outdone from occupying positions among the top 10 finishers in the open category.

DeNobrega won ahead of Shaquel Agard (Team United), Romello Crawford (Trojan), Andrew Hicks (Team United), Raul Leal (Carlton Wheelers), Walter Grant-Stuart (Continental Wheelers), Christopher Cornelius (Team Evolution), Deeraj Garbarran (Team United), Alonzo Ambrose (Team Alanis) and Briton John (Team United).

The Masters category was won by Flying Stars’ Ian `Dumb Boy’ Jackson. Team Evolution’s Stephen Fernandes was second and finishing third was Steve Ramscuchit of Trojan Cycle Club.

In the ladies category, Shenika Teixeira was first and was followed by Deanne Welch and Whitney Poyer respectively.

From the outset of the event, the fans that turned out in support of the cyclist knew that the competitors would have had to dig deep to come out on top. The 6th staging of the event, but the fourth year it has become a memorial one, started in front of the late Guysuco Engineer’s residence in Canefield, East Canje, Berbice and proceeded to #51 Police Station on the Corentyne before turning back to finish at the place of origin.

The event which was sponsored by Felix’s children, grandchildren and other relatives, in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), saw riders from all the major clubs in Guyana take part.

The race attracted 39 starters with all competitors/teams trying their outmost to formulate their strategy early on.

DeNobrega, who won the event in 2015, made his mark on the Palmyra road, when he signalled his intention to break away from the pack.

The riders made a flying start on the way to Rose Hall Estate, where Felix worked for a major part of his life.

When they proceeded on the race route, it appeared to be an early cat and mouse game that saw team Trojan’s Romello Crawford take the early lead. Six other riders were hot on his heels, Andre `Padlock’ Green, Grant-Stuart, Silvio Innis, Cortis Dey, Hicks and DeNobrega.

The leading bunch of cyclists were closely knitted, heading into No.19 road when they were confronted with a heavy north/easterly winds that slowed them up considerably. They maintained the tussle as they proceeded on the 65 miles ride.

At the turnback point (No. 51 Village) the seven riders who were in the lead continued to push. Evidently the tactical manoeuvre continued to be a part of the race with the mental and physical attributes of the competitors being heavily taxed. The weather pattern changed, an extreme heat saw the riders having to use lots of water to cool down.

In the sprint home, around Palmyra, heading into the Canje area DeNobrega made up his mind and swiftly surged ahead of his main rivals. Nearing the Canje turn, heading home with about 300m out, there was no stopping as he out sprinted Shaquel Agard.

For the Juvenile cyclist who rode from Nand Persuad and Company Limited to the finish line, Zamal Khan took top honours followed by Johathan Ramsuchit, David Hicks and Kenwyn Collins respectively.

The 10 prime prizes that were up for grabs saw Crawford, Green and Stuart take two each, while there was one each for Cortis Dey, Silvio Innis, Hicks and DeNobrega.

Speaking at the simple presentation, daughter of the late Grenville Felix, Joan, said, “I’m etuis of the attendance, and I thank God for the safety of the riders, no casualties over the six years.” She was also high in praise of the Police outriders who did a professional job.

The event, which is staged in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club, was first held in 2012 then in 2013, on his birthday. As a result of Mr Felix’s death late in 2013, it was decided to hold the race as a memorial event. Felix was one of the first local engineers trained by GuySuCo.