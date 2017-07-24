Crane Housing Scheme teen killed in accident

JOEL Baird, 17, of 285 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, died in an accident on the Hydronie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, on Sunday.

An investigation has revealed that motor car PSS 4428, driven by a 23-year-old resident of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, was proceeding west along the southern driveway when Baird allegedly ran across the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The pedestrian sustained head injuries as a result of the impact. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation. A breathalyser test was conducted, but no trace of blood alcohol was found.