Concerned cricket stakeholders stage peaceful protest outside AG’s Office

STAKEHOLDERS for the game of Cricket in Guyana, yesterday staged a peaceful protest outside the Chambers of the country’s Attorney General, Basil Williams, calling for government’s intervention to bring some ‘semblance of normalcy’ to the way the game is administered.

The group’s placards displayed several malpractices by the Guyana Cricket Board which recently became Cricket Guyana Inc., now becoming an incorporated entity.

Among many things, the group is unanimously calling for unhindered elections by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), calling for the Government of Guyana to act on the Cricket Administration Bill which was passed in the National Assembly in 2014.

The Guyana Cricket Administration Bill that seeks to provide legal administrative guidelines for cricket.

The Bill had found favour with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), but the Alliance For Change (AFC) did not offer any support when it was being tabled in the National Assembly.

Frank Anthony, who was at the time Minister of Sport, presented the Bill to the National Assembly and said it was drafted after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, and more so, following recommendations in a ruling made by the High Court.

Anthony pointed out that the Bill firstly, makes it legal for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to be established as a corporate body comprising the Demerara, Essequibo and the Berbice Cricket Boards, all of which will also be made corporate entities.

A section of the Bill will address the issue of phantom voting for the election of persons for administrative positions and at the same time will give limited power to the Minister of Sport.

The National Assembly was also told that the Bill provides for better financial accountability. As such, the GCB, under this new legislation, will be required to present timely audited financial reports to the National Assembly, as well as the National Sports Commission.

However, three years later and several court matters involving the GCB and the Berbice Cricket Board, as well as the Government of Guyana, cricket took a nosedive as several public displays between the GCB and disgruntled affiliates and stakeholders unfolded.

The Group also accused the Government of Guyana for being “in bed” with the GCB which they deemed “illegal”.

Under the David Granger-led Government, the GCB has received considerable amount of support for a number of projects and developmental programmes.

The group plans on continuing their protest until they have an audience with the Government.