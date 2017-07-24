Career criminal among 13 escapees

Career criminal, Jason Howard aka “Smelly,” who has multiple charges ranging from armed robbery to murder, is among several prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison between Sunday and today.

Jason Howard

Age: 24

-In December 2016, Howard was among, four men who were charged with the murder of the elderly rice-farming couple, Mohamed Munir and his wife, Bibi Jamila, who were burnt to death in their Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo home in April 2016.

-In December 2016 , Howard and Curtis Vasconcellos were charged jointly for an offence which alleged that on December 14 that year at Main Street while in the company of each other armed with a gun robbed Valdeo Seegobin of $2.9M cash, a cheque book, a haversack, hard drive and other items totaling value $2,969,700.

-Howard was also charged in December 2016 for a robbery committed on October 22 , 2016 at Water Street, Georgetown in which he wounded Quacy Joseph with intent to murder him. Joseph is a security guard attached to the Electronics City branch on Water Street was shot during a robbery which took place within the store in the Fogarty’s building.

-He was also charged for robbing Bibi Jabar of $6,000 cash on October 12 , 2016 at Church Street, Georgetown.

-Howard was charged for robbing Roopnarine Boodhoo of $800,000 cash on October 1, 2016 at North Road, Bourda.

– Another charge read that on November 18, 2016 at Oronoque Street, Queenstown he robbed fruit vendor, Sheik Sadik carting off $35,000 cash during the gunpoint ordeal.

-Another charge alleged that Howard on November 6, 2016 at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara while being in the company of another robbed Bibi Bacchus of $100,000 cash.

Clive Forde

-In March 2017, Forde and Keiron Taylor were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of 22-year-old Senasie Lewis, who was gunned down outside the Ghetto Flex night spot in Albouystown in 2015.

-Back in January 2013, Forde was placed before the courts on charges of robbery under arms and discharging a loaded firearm. It was alleged that on October 27, 2012, at William and Queen Streets, Kitty, Georgetown, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, he discharged a loaded firearm at Nicolas and Anthony Sancho and Aubrey Denny.

-Another allegation against him is that he robbed Sherwin Duncan, at gunpoint, of a quantity of gold and diamond jewellery, valued a total of $1.4M, on December 20, 2012.

Winston Long

In June this year, Long was charged for allegedly assaulting Constable Derwayne Eastman on November 26, 2016, at High Street, Georgetown.

Kerry Cromwell

Age: 24

-In April 2016, Cromwell was remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Linden bus driver Alvin Lorrimer. He appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was not required to plead to the charge that he murdered Lorrimer on March 21.

Lorrimer, who was a minibus driver, was shot while he was standing outside his bus at the Linden bus park seeking passengers.

-In September 2014, Cromwell of 130 King Edward Street, Albouystown and another man allegedly robbed Ashanti Lawrence at gunpoint on September 9 at Enachu Street, Section ‘K,’ Campbellville. The men were remanded to prison.

Pascal Smith

Age: 25

-In June 2017, Smith was remanded to prison on a murder charge after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Leron Daly. Smith was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 27 at Alexander Street, Georgetown, he murdered John Houston.

Jamal Forde

Age: 22

In April 2016, Jamal Forde was charged for the robbery/murder of Sophia shopkeeper Shawn Anys on May 1, 2015 at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Odel Roberts

Age: 25

In April 2016, Roberts of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Sophia shopkeeper Shawn Anys on May 1, 2015 at Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Jamal Forde was also before the courts in the same matter.

Kendell Skeete

Age: 36

-In May 2015 , Skeete of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara , who had been charged and for whom an arrest warrant had been issued by the court during 2008, was remanded to prison for the murder of Kenneth Allen, 27, of Goed Fortuin.

Paul Goriah

Age: 28

– in May 2017 , Goriah , Paul Goriah, of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demeraraalong with two others , were committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of re-migrant Agriculturist, Anthony Breedy, whose lifeless body was found in his Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence in March 2016.

Rayon Jonas

-In May this year Jonas of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown was placed before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman in the aftermath of an alleged row over drugs. Jonas sustained severe chops to his right arm after allegedly firing gunshots at on Colin Daly who was also charged with inflicting injury to Jonas.

Shawn Harris

Age: 29

– In February 2016 , Shawn Harris a/k “Bruk Up”, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown was charged for allegedly staging a daylight robbery at the Bank of Baroda branch at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

Three other men were also charged in connection with the incident. He was remanded to prison after appearing before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court the following month.

-Harris was also charged in February this year for the murder of 42-year-old Sunil Singh, a homeless man who had attempted to break up an altercation at the Blue Martini nightclub between the bartender there, Charles Del Valenzuela, and three men who demanded entry to the club.