Canada beat U.S. to seal spot in 2018 Under-19 World Cup

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) – Canada sealed their spot in next year’s 16-team Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand by beating neighbours United States by four wickets in the final ICC Americas qualifier at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club on Sunday and advanced by virtue of a superior net run rate.

Canada, who lost to the U.S. by four wickets in a low-scoring match last Tuesday, avenged that defeat to romp home with more than 10 overs to spare despite losing both openers for ducks in the first over of their reply.

Each country finished with three victories. Bermuda, the third team in the tournament, finished bottom of the standings after twice losing heavily to Canada and the U.S.

Canada ended the week-long tournament with a net run rate of 1.395 compared to the Americans’ 1.162.

Slow bowlers Rommel Shahzad and Aran Pathmanathan shackled the U.S., who were dismissed for 132 from 47 overs after being sent in – number four Raymond Ramrattan top-scoring with 34 from 64 balls.

Off-break bowler Shahzad claimed an impressive six for 28 from 10 overs while slow left-arm bowler Pathmanathan picked up three for 20, also from 10.

The Canadian reply got off to the worst possible start as medium pacer Keshav Pabbisetty had captain Bhavindu Adihetty caught off his fourth ball and bowled Kunwarpal Chana with his sixth.

Pabbisetty, who finished with three for 12 from seven overs, struck again to dismiss Akash Gill for five with only 17 runs on the board, but number three Arslan Khan – later named man-of-the-match – steered Canada into calmer waters with 52 from 80 balls, including four fours, before he was fifth out at 81.

Slow left-arm bowler Karthk Gattepalli, who bowled Khan, earlier caught and bowled Kavian Naress for 16 to finish with two for 27 from 9.2 overs.

Pathmanathan was sixth to go for 13 in the 35th over but Ashtan Deosammy held his nerve to help guide his side home with an unbeaten 24 from 47 balls.

Besides clinching their place in next January’s Under-19 World Cup, Canada have also earned a spot in the Super50 One-Day tournament in St Kitts next month.