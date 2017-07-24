Banks DIH continues sponsorship of the Annual Guyana Cup horse race meet

BANKS DIH, under its Banks Beer brand, is the official sponsor of the feature race at this year’s 11th Annual Guyana Cup Horse Race Meet billed for August 13 at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice.

Banks Beer Brand Manager, Rawle Nedd, made the presentation to Nasrudeen Junior Mohamed, promoter of the event during a simple ceremony at Thirst Park.

The sponsorship package from the beverage giant includes the first-place trophy and cash incentive in the ‘B’ Class and Lower Open races, which are expected to feature all Guyana-bred and imported horses three years old and over.

Mohamed thanked Banks DIH Limited for its continued sponsorship of the Guyana Cup, now in its eleventh year.

“Banks DIH Limited has been one of our major sponsors for the past 11 years and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the years ahead,” Mohamed said.

Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters commended the Guyana Cup as the premier horse racing event on the local racing calendar, noting how honoured Banks DIH is to once again sponsor the feature race on the programme.

Also present at the presentation ceremony were Banks DIH Limited Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart and Roy Jafarally, one of the race organisers.

Over $11 million in cash prizes will be at stake in the eight-race programme scheduled to start at 11:00hrs at the West Berbice Turf Club.