Bandits beat, rob North Success businessman

POLICE are investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 58-year-old businessman of North Success, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday.

Police in a release said the incident occurred around 03:00hrs at the home of the victim and during the process, he was shot.

An investigation has revealed that the victim and his wife arrived home in their motor vehicle (Toyota Rav4 No. PLL1392) and were about to enter their house when they were pounced upon by two males, one with a handgun and the other with a cutlass.

The gunman shot the man and the other lashed him on the head with the cutlass before taking them into their house.

While in the home of the couple, they ransacked the building and took away an undisclosed amount of valuables before making good their escape.

The 58-year-old man was rushed to a private hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition. Investigations are in progress.