 13 escape from lusignan Prison

Several prisoners have reportedly escaped from the Lusignan Prison,Commander of C Division Calvin Brutus has confirmed.

A massive manhunt has been launched for their recapture. Investigations into how they broke out have commenced. Guyana Chronicle understands that a media briefing will be held later this morning to update the public.

The public is advised to take all necessary precautions and report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or outpost.

The public is asked to avoid the lower East Coast Demerara backlands until further notice.

The list of escapees are: