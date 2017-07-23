Paradigm shift at City Hall

Dear Editor

I READ with great pleasure the response of Debra Lewis, Public Relations Officer, M&CC to my recent letter to the editor in relation to the nightmare I encountered to get refund of bail at City Hall. In her missive under the caption, “We are improving the bail money refund system, ” which was published in the Stabroek News, Friday, July 21, 2017, she thanked me and posited, ” We would like to assure citizens that we are taking the necessary steps to improve the system relating to the refund of bail.” Apparently, the paradigm has shifted. This is commendable. It is a giant leap in the right direction. Certainly it will in some way enhance the image of the M&CC and promote greater public confidence in its operations. The performance of any organisation that does not respond to well-founded criticism with a willingness to change will be prosaic. Debra Lewis, the PRO for the M&CC, has given credence to that statement. Thank you PRO.

Yours respectfully,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rtd)