Investing in our youth : Thus slowing the growth of young offenders

GUYANA’S population count at the 2012 Census stood at 746,955 persons. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs: Population Division’s latest estimates has Guyana’s population at 774,564. At the same time a breakdown of the population by gender puts Guyana at a count of 387, 925 males and 384, 598 females. It also points out that Guyana has grown in population by 1,497 for this year so far and that the median (average) age in Guyana is currently 25 years.

Studies have shown that children and youth form the greater number of persons represented globally, especially in the developing countries such as Guyana. The ages being considered here are: children, who are from 0-14 years, youth who are aged 15-24 years as well as young adults, starting from age 25 years old. Such indicators show extraordinary potential for social and economic progress since this group is part of the most productive age range.

Chapter 10 of the Guyana 2012 Census Report states: “The handing down of a society depends on the best offer given and available to children; as such, it is imperative that good economic planning considers their size and distribution…there were more boy children aged 0-14 years than girls; and conversely, a slightly higher number of female youths than males. This is a usual demographic phenomenon, where there have always been more boy children at birth, but the deficit of girls is overcome and girls outnumber boys as they grow from infancy to adolescence.” In the case of Guyana, immediately there seems to be a disadvantaged position for the boy.

Boys are tough and aggressive

Across the world, studies have revealed that men, more than women; boys more than girls get involved in criminal and delinquent behaviour and there are many reasons for this situation.

Edwin Sutherland (1949) stated in his Sex Role theory that in the first place, “girls are more supervised and more strictly controlled…boys are encouraged to take risks and to be tough and aggressive.” He therefore went on to explain that because of this situation, “boys have more of an opportunity and an inclination to commit crime.”

It was further expressed that where boys have been socialised essentially by their mother and not by their fathers, they tend to reject behaviour that is seen as feminine as they compulsively pursue masculinity, and because of the emphasis on toughness and aggression this encourages anti-social behaviour and delinquency.

While this is certainly not the case for all boys from female-headed households, much research data support the fact that many boys who had not had the male-headed experience seem to be lacking in some obvious ways.

Studies have further shown that where the readily available role model for the boys is lacking, socialisation can be a difficult process. Boys can experience anxiety about their identity as a young man and a solution for this is all-male peer groups or street gangs. In these social contexts, aspects of masculinity can be expressed and rewarded. The idea of being tough and breaking rules can help to conform to the idea of masculinity if it is directed in the right manner, for the benefit of the individual, his family and the society as a whole.

Guyana National Service

The relentlessly serious nature of what might be termed tough, aggressive behaviour can also turn out to be criminal in nature. And a country such as Guyana at this time, needs the involvement of a resilient group or organisation, one of a paramilitary element, somewhat similar to that of the Guyana National Service.

Formed in 1971, this Public Service Organisation lasted nearly three decades, after it was closed off in 2000. Documents disclosed that the service was created following recommendations by Mr Robert F. Landor, a United Nations consultant, who felt that this ‘service’ was one of the better ways for Guyana to address youth unemployment.

Prime Minister L.F.S. Burnham

His advice was conceded to by the then Prime Minister Linden Forbes Burnham with a 1500-person paramilitary force. The young people who got involved as pioneers were mostly in the 15-20 age groups and some programmes lasted as long as 18 months. At the same time the training activities ranged from military to agricultural, carpentry, masonry, plumbing, technical and electrical training, mechanic, driving, and many others. Pioneers were also subjected to academic studies, music, the arts and the like.

The training centres included Kimbia in the Berbice River; Koriri in the Canje River; Papaya, Port Kaituma and Arakaka in the North West District. There was also quarrying being done at Itabu and Teperu; wood products at Konawaruk; garment-making and artisan skills training at Tumatumari; printing and publishing at the Industrial Site; and gold-mining in the Puruni and Potaro.

Documents show that many, if not all of the young men and women graduated out of the Guyana National Service (GNS) as either skilled, multi-skilled or semi-skilled in a variety of disciplines/training. Added to what was already mentioned, these also included music and music production, arts and drama, sports, catering, printing and publishing, infrastructural development, electronics and suitable technology skills.

Seventeen years on

It has been just about 17 years since the GNS was closed off. Many of the then young men and women are nearing two decades older, much more grounded in what they do, or probably retired from daily work. Even some University of Guyana students, who did obligatory service as part of a two-month or 12-month pioneers’ service, it is recorded, stated they benefitted in one way or another.

Indeed, the GNS played a pivotal role in the extended-nurturing and development of many of our young people, many of whom live in Guyana or abroad today, but could attest to the benefits they received at the hands of ‘national service’.

Expenditure for something even close the Guyana National Service may be the big man today. However, the options must be considered. A country so small, in terms of general population, but yet so big with regard the population of children and youth can ill-afford to not confront the demons head-on before many more of its children are devoured. (mercilinburke2017@gmail.com)