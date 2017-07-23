ICC Women’s World Cup : England beat India by nine runs in thrilling final at Lord’s

ENGLAND completed a stunning fightback to beat India by nine runs and win the Women’s World Cup at an ecstatic Lord’s.

Chasing 229, India looked set for victory at 191-3, but Anya Shrubsole pinned Punam Raut lbw for 86 to spark a collapse of seven wickets for 28 runs.

The seamer finished with 6-46 – the best figures in a World Cup final – as India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused.

Even as Shrubsole was in the middle of a stunning spell of 5-11 in 19 deliveries, India were within touching distance of the highest successful chase in a World Cup final and a first major trophy.

Fears that England may have missed their chance were raised when Jenny Gunn dropped a sitter at mid-off to reprieve Poonam Yadav.

But Shrubsole bowled Rajeshwari Gayakwad next ball to spark joyous scenes on the pitch and among the majority of fans in a sell-out crowd.

Natalie Sciver made 51 and Sarah Taylor 45 in England’s 228-7, which proved enough for a fourth World Cup crown.

It ended a wait for a global trophy that went back to 2009 and vindicated the approach of coach Mark Robinson, who dispensed with former captain Charlotte Edwards after defeat in the semi-finals of the 2016 World Twenty20.

India needed only 33 from 39 balls with five wickets in hand, but Shrubsole, charging in from the Pavilion End, was irresistible.

She removed the dangerous Veda Krishnamurthy, who top-edged a swipe to Sciver, bowled Jhulan Goswami and ran out Shikha Pandey from point.

Deepti Sharma spooned to Sciver at mid-wicket as Shrubsole completed the first five-wicket haul in a World Cup final and, after Gunn’s error, Shrubsole cleaned up Gayakwad to seal victory in style.(BBC Sport)