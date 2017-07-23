Guyana’s Keevin Allicock settles for silver at Commonwealth Youth Games

GUYANA’s flyweight amateur boxer, Keevin Allicock’s dream run at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas came to an end yesterday as he was out-boxed by England’s James David in their flyweight (52Kg) final.

After securing two convincing wins to reach yesterday’s final, Allicock, one of the more promising flyweight boxers in Guyana and by extension the Caribbean, had to settle for the silver medal as the 16-year-old English youth won by a convincing 5-0 scoreline to claim the gold medal.

Earlier in the competition, Allicock won his first bout against Kian Bittles of England by a 4-1 margin in their 52Kg quarter final contest, then went on to score a 5-0 victory over Canada’s Jordan Mathieu on Friday.

However, yesterday, he could not get past David who, according to reports, out-boxed his Guyanese counterpart.

The other Guyanese boxer at the Games was Caribbean Development lightweight boxing champion, Christopher Moore, who won on the opening day by defeating Dimitris Christofi of Cyprus in their 60Kg contest . Team coach Sebert Blake described the victory as a convincing one as Moore took early control of the fight.

After that fight it was felt that once Moore retains his form, he could end up on the podium

And the Guyanese (Moore) lived up to expectations as the following day he defeated Austraila’s Mark Steven Borg to advance to the quarter-final where he lost by a 5-0 decision to England’s Charles Frankham on Saturday evening.