Digicel’s schools Football Tournament

-‘Multi’ blast Mahdia 5-0 to reach quarter-finals

CHRISTIANBURG/Wismar Secondary School easily brushed aside Mahdia Secondary 5-0 yesterday at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground to advance to the quarterfinals of this year’s Digicel Schools Football Tournament.

Jehu Regis netted a double, while Kevin Dare, Jernel Williams and Randy Pickering scored a goal each for the Lindeners who will now play Buxton Youth Developers on Tuesday.

The four-time champions were barely made to sweat in a game they completely dominated for 90 minutes.

Pickering, just two minutes into the contest, collected a through-ball from Omar Brewley and the player who was left with just the Mahdia goalkeeper to beat, did so easily and slotted home the game’s first goal.

The school popularly known as Multi could’ve ballooned the scoreline if they had only converted half of their chances.

Brewley, a usual goal-getter for the side was guilty of squandering several chances.

However, despite their effort, ‘Multi’ only had a one-goal cushion heading into the second half.

Mahdia Secondary didn’t had a chance to get a shot off in the first half and that drought would continue, since the Linden’s side defence, marshaled by Dare, was rock-solid.

Brewley then setup Regis in the 58th minute for his first of two goals after he unselfishly released the lanky forward with a beat pass in the 18-yards area.

Six minutes later (64th minute), Brewley would find Regis again to push the score 3 -0 as Multi ran riot on the boys from Region 7.

Mahdia seemed hapless against the tournaments most decorated team and they would watch their keeper pull the ball from the back of the net after Williams, in the 73rd minute, was left unmarked on a play where the defence was broken down.

Dare’s goal in the 85th minute was the icing on the cake for the game that was one-sided from the opening whistle.

The Christianburg Wismar Secondary had played in every final of the Digicel Schools Football Tournamen, losing in the inaugural tournament and last year to Chase Academy.

However, the team vowed to return to the finals of this year’s tournament and return the trophy to Linden where they believe it belongs.