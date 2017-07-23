Digicel Schools Football 2017…

Annai defeat Bush Lot Secondary 5-2 in Regional playoffs

ANNAI Secondary School showed their tenacity yesterday as they disposed of Bush Lot Secondary 5-2 to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2017 edition of the Digicel Schools Football tournament.

Expected to be a tight fixture at the Ministry of Education ground, it proved its worth with the scores closely contested at half time.

Orville Daniels opened the scoring for the eventual winners just seconds into the game and sent the crowd in an uproar which sounded until they advanced their lead in the 11th minute through Nadison Daniels.

It seemed smooth sailing for the Annai team at this point as the two-goal advantage meant that they were through to the next round. However, Bush Lot had other ideas, specifically Ntini August who opened their account in the 20th.

Annai had been caught sleeping but avenged this through Terry Gordon (38th) and suddenly they had their advantage back. But it seemed that Bush Lot were determined to slim that margin and possible try to abolish it all together as Tyrone Miller struck just before the whistle in the first-half.

When the whistle sounded to signal the half, it was 3-2 in favour of Annai who were now in some trouble with Bush Lot looking to produce a comeback.

However, that was all over in the second half, as a back-to-back strike from the leaders would put the game out of the jurisdiction of Bush Lot.

Orville and Naidison both struck within three minutes of each other (72nd and 75th) to ensure that the game was well set and decided long before the final whistle.